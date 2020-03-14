Advice from man’s best friend on how to own an outstanding dog

At Pawfect Pets Puppy School I was taught that my human was going to feed me, take me for walks and love me.

In return I was to bark enthusiastically, lick them all over when they come home, only wee in certain places, and make them feel like the most amazing person on earth.

I believe I have excelled in all of these areas, but I want to share how to be an outstanding dog and live life unleashed.

If I was to write an instruction manual for humans on “how to own an outstanding dog like me” it would start off with “let your dog roll in eau de poo, sleep on your bed, and spoil them with lots and lots of belly rubs and treats”.

But I am not sure this will go down well with everyone, so I changed it slightly so they understand.

Humans, these are my top tips for you to get the best from your dog:

• Give them a protein-rich diet to help keep your pet’s weight under control, their coat shining and overall good health.

• Get active. Make sure your dog gets regular exercise. Your dog’s breed, health and build will determine how far or fast they can go comfortably.

• Learn to like the vet. Try and expose them from a young age. If your vet agrees, pop in for a quick visit (not a consultation), let them sniff and relax and then reward with treats and leave again.

• Don’t skip training. A good family dog should know the basic obedience commands such as sit, down, stay, drop and recall.

• Give your dog love and attention. Our humans are our world. We want to be part of the family.

So humans, it’s quite simple. You are going to get what you put in. We will love you unconditionally, but the more you teach and love us the more enjoyable owning “man’s best friend” becomes.

