It was the staple at the church I was baptised in. After Bible study or a women’s meeting, or just a good long service, the Ricoffy tin gets dusted off in the community hall. The foil is taken off the souttertjies and koeksisters. It’s common hospitality at the church after all. For years the koeksister was one of the cornerstones of Afrikaner identity, baked by the thousands to raise funds for Churches and school. Even more sombre events like funerals still end with the obligatory koeksister. Sometimes even that really tangy Ceres concentrate juice, which gets mixed in old jugs...

At the South African Satanic Church things aren’t much different.

“We serve koeksisters and tea, not babies and cats as popular belief would have it,” says Reverend Riaan Swiegelaar, the co-founder of the first, and currently only, registered Satanic Church in South Africa.

The church is serious business in South Africa. It was officially registered last month, and with it proved how pluralistic South African religious freedom is.

Years after the Satanic Panic, and more recently the Krugersdorp murders, real Satanists are still getting a bad rep. But now, as an official religion (with the tax exemption all religions enjoy), Satanism can finally grow – and come out of the shadows, so to speak.

Actually I came across the Church just last week, as they explained, and distanced themselves from the so-called satanic cult in Krugersdorp – headed by Cecilia Steyn who claimed to have ‘married’ Satan.

The first mistake you make when you think about Satanists is that you associate them with these kinds of people. You know, the ones who believe in a physical Satan.

Satanists believe in no Satan, nor a God whatsoever, so any links between Christian fanatics or ritual murderers who use the supernatural as an excuse for evil – you are gravely mistaken with identifying them as Satanists.

Modern Satanism is, in essence, atheism, with a specific difference.

The church’s co-founders, Swiegelaar and Adri Norton, explain: “The big difference between identifying as an atheist, which in essence is saying ‘I believe in nothing’ translates to ‘I stand for nothing’ as oppose to saying ‘I am a Satanist’ which in itself translates to saying, ‘This is what I stand for’. Satan symbolises action. In South Africa, inaction is the norm, hence why our country is in the state it is. In South Africa we would certainly gain should individuals stand up for their beliefs and take action for what is right. Calling out injustices is an expression of one’s Satanic belief.”

Swiegelaar and Norton answered some questions about the church, and both completed a Proust questionnaire to show just how humanistic they, and the church are…

How much hate mail do you receive?

Surprisingly not that much. Also, messages of support far outweigh the hate mail.

What was the process like registering the South African Satanic Church?

The organisation has been four years in the making. When it came to actual registration, the process took 48 hours. We secretly hoped it would be harder as it meant we had no more excuse but to go public.

What is the most common insult flung towards Satanists in South Africa, and what is the biggest misunderstanding in terms of the South African public towards those who understand Satanism?

The obvious “we worship the Christian Devil”. Also, that Satanists perform all sorts of blood orgies and sacrifices.

What is the funding model for the South African Satanic Church and can we look forward to a bake-sale in the future?

We are funded by affluent business owners in South Africa that are also members of our organisation. If we had to have a bake sale it would be gluten free.

Why are the Satantic tenets important in South Africa, and what do you think somebody that was/is involved with organised religion gets out of these humanistic practices?

By practising the humanistic philosophy held in the Satanic Statements and beliefs, one would empower oneself and aspire to be a better human being, as many South African Satanists have already done. This would lead to a better society where individuals take responsibility for their actions and where they find themselves in regards to their status in this country.

Can you mention how many active Satanists are part of the church in the country?

No. We feel if we would reveal our numbers this would either create more hysteria among Christians – also considering the rate at which we are currently growing on a daily basis, our numbers are continuously changing.

How closely does the church follow Anton LaVey’s The Satanic Bible?

We follow it very closely and suggest to all potential members to read it to determine if you identify with the label of being a Satanist.

What are your feelings towards newer Satanic groups like The Satanic Temple?

It has major value in matters of separating church and state. We also consider TST to be more political than religious. We encourage this and it creates diversity among Satanists and provides more options for people to find what they resonate with.

What charities does the church support, and are the receivers of your goodwill thankful or do you do it anonymously to avoid animosity?

We have gone out of our way to select charities that for the most part have been ignored “by other churches”, such as certain animal shelters, as well as NPOs that offer much-needed services to sex workers, and the underdog.

You have put a face to Satanism in the country. How has that affected your day-to-day life? Have people around you been tolerant?

Our day-to-day lives have turned into having a half-day office job. In regards to people being tolerant, the people close to us make up a really small group (some Satanists, some not) and they have known us to be Satanist for a long time, so in that regard nothing has really changed. Except perhaps for more encouragement and support.

What is the Church’s stance on sex education in schools?

We believe sex education is important to create a balanced and safe human being. We would like to see more inclusive sex education in regards to a better understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. We would also like to create awareness for parents to start educating their children from an early age with regards to what is viewed on social media and the internet when it comes to sex as this would lead to better choices and decisions made by learners when it comes to sex.

Why is it important to hail yourself, rather than Satan?

We see ourselves as the first priority, being our own God, then Satan as the amplification of ourselves.

What are the most important knowledge seekers can get from Satanism?

True knowledge and understanding of the self.

How do you market Satanism in South Africa? What are the struggles? What is easy?

Social media has been the Devil’s best friend.

What have been the funniest misconceptions you’ve encountered since registering the Church?

That we hold the keys to others’ worldly success and riches.

What is the Church’s stance on death cults such as ISIS that use religion to gain members?

We are horrified that religion can be utilised as a vehicle for extremists’ point of view.

If a Satanist, a priest and a Springbok rugby player walked into a bar, what would happen?

The priest and the Springbok will likely talk about how South Africa won the 2019 World Cup because of their prayers being answered. The Satanist would find this entertaining while buying them drinks.

Satanism in a nutshell…

Seeing one’s true self, and to love the Self unconditionally while accepting your “sinful nature”.

Is there any good information someone reading this should look into to understand the Church better?

One could read through our website www.satanicsa.org as well as watch the videos on our YouTube channel.

THE SA SATANIC CHURCH CO-FOUNDERS ANSWER THE PROUST QUESTIONNAIRE

The Proust Questionnaire has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, a French essayist and novelist. He believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature. Here is the basic Proust Questionnaire answered by Swiegelaar and Norton.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Adri: Being able to be yourself and express that.

Riaan: Freedom

What is your greatest fear?

A: To have to keep quiet and live in fear of prosecution should you say something that offends another.

R: To be irrelevant.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

A: Control

R: Impatience

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

A: Dishonesty

R: Any type of self-deceit.

Which living person do you most admire?

A&R: We admire people who question the status quo and stand up to it every day.

What is your current state of mind?

A: Very optimistic.

R: Every day is a possibility.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

A: To be all-loving to everybody.

R: Charity.

On what occasion do you lie?

A: When people can’t handle the truth.

R: When people ask me questions they already know the answers to.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

A: Nothing.

R: Nothing.

Which living person do you most despise?

A: Trump.

R: Marietta Theunissen, because she is a bullshitter.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

A: Determination.

R: Conviction.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

A: Courage.

R: Ambition.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

A: “Jesus Christ!”

R: “Go f*ck yourself”, and “I told you so…”

When and where were you happiest?

A: When I realised everything I thought about myself is actually true.

R: The day I discovered I, and only I, am in control of my future.

Which talent would you most like to have?

A: To be able to sing.

R: To be able to draw realistically.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I would have more tattoos.

R: Nothing.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

A: Following my heart and creating full-time self employment as a psychic medium.

R: During 2018, I generated a six-figure salary by working as a psychice-medium in SA.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A: A braver version of myself at a younger age.

R: I am pretty sure I come back as myself every time, and have come to love that recently, or any creature with horns.

Where would you most like to live?

A: Somewhere were I can surf every day.

R: By the ocean, but not surrounded by neighbours.

What is your most treasured possession?

A: My GoPRO.

R: I have to say my Harley-Davidson, mostly because of the experiences I get to have when riding.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

A: Not being able to speak your mind and heart.

R: Not knowing who you are, or probably knowing who you are, and not having the freedom to express yourself.

What is your most marked characteristic?

A: Adventurous.

R: Honesty.

What do you most value in your friends?

A: Trust, honesty and acceptance.

R: I value the ones who truly accept me.

Who are your favourite writers?

A: JK Rowling, George Orwell.

R: Anton LaVey, Karin Eloff and Antjie Krog.

Who is your hero of fiction?

A: Ninja Turtles, because apparently they are Satanic.

R: Jesus Christ.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

A: Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela.

R: Joan of Arc, and Che Guevara.

Who are your heroes in real life?

A: Oprah.

R: Yvonne Van Den Berg and Karin Eloff.

What is it that you most dislike?

A: People who are not interested in being educated.

R: any form or type of oppression.

What is your greatest regret?

A&R: Hello, we are Satanists, we don’t have any regrets.

How would you like to die?

A: Quietly

R: On two wheels at high speed!

What is your motto?

A: I was born this way.

R: Stand up for what you believe in, or live a life on your knees.

The seven tenets of Satanism

One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.

The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.

One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.

The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To wilfully and unjustly encroach on the freedoms of another is to forgo one’s own.

Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.

People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.

Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word. – Thesatanictemple.com

