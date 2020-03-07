Date-a-Dog at the Linden Market

Of all the public parks in Johannesburg where you can walk your dogs, Emmarentia Dam and the surrounding Botanical Gardens stand out.

Immaculate lawns, an abundance of paths and, for brave pups, even a dip in the water is all part of the experience.

But four times a year there’s even more to do for pups and their humans when the Linden market rolls into the public park.

Kids under 12 and all dogs enter for free, and tickets are R30 per person.

TipTop dog food is one of the sponsors of water bowls and the dog wash.

All proceeds from the dog wash go to Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw).

A major drawcard is the Benji and Moon Date-a-Dog in which about 12 rescue dogs from Claw in Roodepoort come to meet you, go for a walk, get some love and if the date goes well, you can give them a new home.

Chasing Rabbits will also be there with their delightful range of beds and accessories for dogs.

Items on sale include alcohol-free craft gin, responsibly sourced honey, preloved clothing, jewellery, accessories, kids clothing and refillable home and body products.

