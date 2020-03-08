Baskets of colour to perk up autumn

March has ushered in cool, wet autumnal weather and with it comes the opportunity to plant lush, flower-filled hanging baskets to take us through winter into spring. Unlike Europe, which is ablaze with hanging baskets and mixed containers in summer, autumn is our best time for hanging baskets. The cooler temperatures mean that flowers don’t frazzle in the heat and the soil doesn’t dry out as fast. Pelargoniums are the most colourful and low-maintenance fillers for hanging baskets that receive morning sun, while trailing begonias are tropical beauties for dappled sun or bright shade. Pelargoniums traditionally have been garden plants,...

The best baskets are wire mesh, a coir liner and some plastic for lining the inside of the coir. Make four holes in the plastic for drainage.

Use potting soil and add a slow release fertiliser or water-retaining mix.

