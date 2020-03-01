80% of racing pigeon population vanishes after Million Dollar Race

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is concerned about the low number of pigeons that have returned to their loft following the South African Million Dollar Pigeon Race at the beginning of the month.

In total 1,548 pigeons were set free on 1 February in the Northern Cape and were expected to make their way back to their Sasolburg loft, some 600km.

By mid-month, only 675 had returned which means 60% were still missing.

Racing pigeons are bred in captivity and are completely dependent on humans for survival.

They are easy prey to predators and do not know how to protect themselves from the elements – or even how to forage for themselves.

At the beginning of the training season, 3,377 pigeons were liberated during the first training flight. This means that between training and hot-spot races – and the actual Million Dollar – 1,829 pigeons went missing or died, totalling 2,702 during the entire season.

Senior inspector and manager of the NSPCA’s special projects unit Arno de Klerk said: “It is shocking that 80% of the pigeons disappeared during the entire season and that these losses seem to be accepted by the pigeon racing fraternity.

“No one is able to confirm the fate of these sentient creatures.

“This race takes place in one of the hottest months of the year with scarce water sources along the route and other adverse weather conditions, such as thunderstorms. One can only imagine the suffering that these birds endure.”

The environmental impact that this could have if surviving birds join South Africa’s growing feral population is also cause for concern.

The pigeon is considered an invasive species with a rapid reproduction rate, which is a serious concern for the environment as well as the birds’ welfare.

The NSPCA remains opposed to animal racing.

