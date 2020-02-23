 
 
Brassicas are winter’s bounty

Alice Spenser-Higgs
Brassicas are winter’s bounty

Red cabbage. Picture: ebay

Cauliflower is the godfather of the brassicas.

In the vegetable world, the Big Five is a term for the brassica Mafia: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and kale. The time is fast approaching for them to take over the “hood”. The only pizzo (protection dues) they need are compost, plenty of water, a little nitrogen-rich fertiliser once a month and the best position in the veggie garden – full sun. All pests must be eliminated. It is time to start sowing brassicas, which are the mainstay of the winter garden. Advice from Kirchhoffs’ Marlaen Straathof is to sow in trays, which makes it easier to correctly space...
