Pet insurance is a necessity

So, we were compelled by peer pressure, fomo (fear of missing out) and negative bank balances to create New Year’s resolutions that, let’s be honest, were mostly unrealistic. However, with the current struggling economic climate, it’s imperative for you and your family (furry members included) to create and implement some financial resolutions that will assist during really bleak times.

“Financial resolutions don’t have to be intimidating,” says David Roache, managing director of dotsure.co.za. “It’s about putting in a little and gaining a lot. For many, saving just R100 a month won’t make too much of a dent on their day-to-day life, but come a rainy day, they’ll be grateful to have that little bit extra to fall back on. The same applies to pet insurance; output far outweighs input.”

For as little as R73 a month, come that rainy day no pet parent likes to think about, you’ll be covered. Pet parenthood is on the rise in South Africa “due to the growing number of single professionals, empty nesters, couples who delay having children and families wanting more dogs for safety,” said Roache.

“In 2016, there were an estimated 9.2 million dogs living in South African households, ranking us the ninth highest in the world.”

Pet insurance is becoming increasingly popular in SA as some pet policies provide up to R53,000 in cover annually. SA pet parents have become more attentive in their purchases, opting for products and services that treat pets as part of the family.

“You wouldn’t think twice about paying for a comprehensive medical aid plan for you and your family, so why should providing for our furry family members be any different?” asks Roache. However, he said, education is needed.

“Although we’ve covered in excess of 100,000 South African pets, we know … the local market [is just beginning] trust and understand this type of cover.”

However, dotsure.co.za has paid out more than 45,000 claims in the last three years, saving pet parents millions of rands in vet bills. “Pet insurance isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ but a necessity in today’s tough times,” concludes Roache.

