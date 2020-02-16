 
 
Coleus is resilient even when it's dry

Alice Spenser-Higgs
Coleus is resilient even when it’s dry

SUN LOVER. Coleus Pinkplosion. Picture: Supplied

The historically shade-loving plant can survive well in full sun.

Four years ago, when water-wise trials were carried out at the Ball Straathof estate in Honeydew, the plant that surprised everyone with its resilience was Sun Coleus Campfire. It came through the three hottest months of the year, from December to the end of February, retaining its lushness, brilliant leaf colour and compact shape. According to marketing manager Kathy Varney plants in large pots were divided into three groups; those that got no water, except rainfall, water once a week and water every second day. “Those that had to survive on rainwater or once-a-week watering did flag and look really...


