Pets can boost your mood, study shows

A 2011 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that in addition to previous reports that pets can provide a huge boon to lonely individuals, they can be a big mood lifter even if you’re not experiencing feelings of isolation.

Three different groups of research found consistent evidence the relationship you have with your pet can result in greater self-esteem and physical fitness, in addition to making you more conscientious and outgoing.

And one set of results found that pet owners reported their pets gave them just as much emotional support as their family members.

Just thinking about your pet can make you happier.

An experiment in the 2011 study prompted subjects to feel social rejection; they were then divided into three groups and one group was asked to write about their best friends, one was asked to write about their pets, and one was asked to draw a map.

The map drawers felt worse in the end, while the groups asked to write about their dogs and best friends experienced an equal boost in happiness.

And a study released earlier this month debunked the notion that if your pet sleeps in bed with you it’s disruptive. The overall decline in the quality of sleep was negligible.

