Versatile and easy to grow: ‘Garden Queen’. Picture: Supplied
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and a rose is one of the most obvious gifts. It’s beautiful, fragrant and romantic, the perfect package. Most rose lovers remember their first rose, which means that we were all beginners at some stage.
When choosing a rose as a beginner, go for one that catches your heart, whether it is the colour, the fragrance or the shape. Of course, it helps if the rose grows easily, is disease resistant and needs very little care. After many years of helping people to find their perfect roses, these are the five that I think are winners for beginners:
Disease resistant and fragrant – ‘Garden Princess’. Picture: Supplied
Highly perfumed – ‘Saints Jubilee’. Picture: Supplied
Rose-growing tips for beginners:
Roses love lots of sun. Plant the rose in the sunniest part of your garden or in a pot that gets plenty of morning sun.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
SIGN IN
SIGN OUT
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.