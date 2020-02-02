Fatal Canine Parvovirus: symptoms to look out for

Pet parents are on high alert after a post on social media last week stated an outbreak of the fatal Canine Parvovirus (CPV) in the De Waal Park area in Cape Town. Despite calls of “crying wolf” and “fake news”, it was unfortunately confirmed by the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, that there was evidence to suggest that the virus was spreading.

While the virus was confined to the De Waal Park area, it has now spread to neighbourhoods in Cape Town’s southern suburbs. Dr Guy Fyvie, nutritional advisor at Hill’s Pet Nutrition said “cases like this again bring to light the importance of vaccinating pets”.

“Pet parents shouldn’t wait for things to go wrong before paying a visit to their vet,” he explained. “The only way to help prevent and avoid CPV is to vaccinate. Puppies should receive their first vaccination at six weeks of age with two more vaccinations at nine and 12 weeks of age. If your dog hasn’t been properly vaccinated (received the full course), and they come into contact with an animal infected by CPV, they’re at risk of contracting the disease.”

He said CPV is a contagious disease that spreads from dog to dog by contact with their faeces.

“Dogs get infected through oral contact with CPV in faeces, infected soil, clothes, hands, shoes, and insects (flies). Studies have shown that infection can also possibly be spread by wind,” he said.

Dr Fyvie said if you have been in contact or even in a home or yard where infected animals live, you should disinfect yourself before coming into contact with other dogs, especially puppies. He said the virus causes severe damage to a dog’s intestinal wall and increases the likelihood of a secondary infection. There is no cure for parvoviral gastroenteritis as it is caused by a virus.

“Your vet can only treat the symptoms with intensive care, including fluid and electrolyte support (drip), combined with strong anti-vomiting drugs and antibiotics,” he said.

Dr Fyvie advises you take your pet to a veterinary professional immediately, if your dog has the following symptoms:

Loss of appetite

Vomiting diarrhoea

Listless or unusually lethargic

Dull, glassy-eyed stare

Dr Fyvie said while there were certain breeds that were more susceptible to CPV such as Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Pitbulls, the virus is not breed-specific and pet parents shouldn’t take this latest scare lightly.

