Where to unwind and relax with family and furry friends

Discovering new sights, sounds and smells in our beautiful country can be particularly rewarding when shared with our furry friends. With this in mind, Pedigree presents some pet-friendly venues to consider:

Eastern Cape

House near Jack-Pot Beach overlooks the Cape St Francis main beach and nature reserve. It offers self-catering accommodation for seven people and their pets.

Free State

Clarens Butterfly Villa is a stroll away from Clarens Square and surrounded by the Maluti Mountains. It offers family accommodation and pet-friendly units.

Gauteng

The Ivy Villa Hotel & Spa is a beacon of tranquillity and relaxation in Sandton. Pets are family.

KwaZulu-Natal

Stoney Way Place Cottage in the mountainous area of Underberg offers luxury accommodation that is ideal for a relaxing holiday with family and furry friends.

Limpopo

Mountain Fly Fishing is located on a 300-hectare farm in Magoebasklook that overlooks serene trout waters. The four self-catering cottages offer guests and furry friends a tranquil setting.

Mpumalanga

Forest Creek Lodge & Spa is one of the best pet-friendly small hotels’ in Dullstroom. Set in a private nature reserve, it offers pet-friendly accommodation, a picnic area and spa bath set in the bush.

Northern Cape

Aan’t Kanaal B&B is situated 2km from the CBD of Upington and offers a tranquil atmosphere, enhanced by indigenous bird-life.

North West

Little Swift Chalets situated in the Skeerpoort Valley on the banks of the Magalies River. These chalets are a 40-minute drive from Joburg, which are suitable for a family, furry friends included, to unwind and relax.

Western Cape

Barking Beach Cottage, Hermanus is a simplistic home is in the quieter parts of Sandbaai and is the ideal home away from home. All breeds of dogs are welcome and it is walking distance from the pet-friendly beach as well as the restaurant at Onrus River.

