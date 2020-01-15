VIDEO: Get this Gatsby mansion in Houghton with a Rolls-Royce for only R92m

Johannesburg’s well-known extravagant mansion, Gatsby, has been listed once again after being sold in 2017 for a whopping R110 million. Now it’s back on sale with a reduced price of R92 million and this time it comes with a luxurious Rolls-Royce Wraith.

According to the Chas Everitt International Property Group website, the five-story mansion was designed and built by world-renowned Pellerade Design Group, initially as a private hotel for African royal family members.

It boasts its own wellness spa, library, gymnasium, conference facilities, heated indoor swimming pool and outdoor training pool, intercom and music system, garage for six vehicles, air conditioning, night club and a large parking area.

“Built on four levels and with expansive glass frontages to optimise the panoramic views, this 2,000 square meter palace also contains eight glamorous ensuite bedrooms, luxurious bespoke furnishings and an international collection of rare artworks,” reads the description on the listing.

It also has 11 bathrooms.

Note, however, that the car is only included in sales above a set reserve price.

Watch video previously done by Private Property below:

