How to support your cat’s natural instinct as a predator

In the wild, big cats know exactly what they need to eat. By feeding your kitten the right food at the right times, you’ll be supporting their natural instincts as a carnivore and solitary hunter.

Special kitten food

For the first four to five weeks of their lives, your kittens will get all they need from their mother. They are normally weaned-off by seven weeks, but from week four they can already begin eating specially prepared kitten food such as Whiskas Kitten Meat in gravy or jelly.

Small tummy, big appetite

Those cute little kitties might be small, but they will grow 15 times faster than a human baby! With stomachs that start out as the size of your thumbnail, they can’t eat very much in one go. That’s why it’s important to feed kitten’s small meals at regular intervals, up to six times a day to begin with. In the early days, try spreading the food onto a plate so your kitten can just lick and get a taste for it.

Kitten to cat portions

Whiskas Kitten Pouches are perfect for a tasty meal for kittens between two and 12 months. They should be fed three to four meals a day until they are six months old. Following this, they can be fed between two and four meals a day. Kittens can eat Whiskas Adult Pouches twice a day when they are between 10 and 12 months old.

Not on the menu

After kittens are weaned, they lose their ability to digest milk. Many human foods can be harmful to cats, for example, onions can cause anaemia. So, don’t be tempted to give her table scraps and human treats. If you feed your cats the right food at the right times, they’ll be getting all the nutrition they need.

Sensitive to taste

Kittens’ tongues are highly sensitive to temperature and taste. They’ll protect themselves by avoiding stagnant water or anything that doesn’t taste fresh.

Litter tray

In the wild, cats are careful about keeping clean. That’s why they don’t eat and go to the toilet in the same place. Kittens are no different, so make sure you keep the litter tray well away from the place where they eat and drink.

