 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Home Life 15.12.2019 10:05 am

Helping roses survive floods

Ludwig Taschner
PREMIUM!
Helping roses survive floods

Disease resistant - ‘Deloitte and Touche’ rose.

If the leaves are not functioning, the roots can’t do their job either.

The weather seems set to make fools of us all. Last month I wrote about roses and drought, how to make water go further. This month it is about how to help roses survive the floods. These extremes must surely be the effects of climate change. Fortunately, roses are tough and can withstand almost any weather. The main task is to protect the leaves from the fungus disease, black spot. If the leaves are not functioning, the roots can’t do their job either. With no sun and almost continuous rain for the past week, the conditions are perfect for black...
Related Stories
Hot-weather tips for roses 27.10.2019
Khune trolled for buying ‘cheap’ flowers for someone special 7.8.2019
Make every rose petal count 1.10.2018

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.