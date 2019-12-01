Tips for pets over holiday

Although our pets are our priority during the year, with all the end of year stress, hustle and bustle we often find ourselves forgetting to make arrangements for them over the December period.

David Roache, from dotsure.co.za, South Africa’s leading pet insurer, says that arranging care for pets over this period can be very stressful for them and pet parents.

“We have found that over this period, there is an increase in claims. This is as a result of pets being stressed by changes that may occur in their usual schedule. This can result in them becoming sick or attempting to escape. This is especially true if they have a petsitter or are left on their own for long periods of time.”

There are a few things that pet parents should add to their checklist as December approaches, says Roache. These are his tips:

If you are going away and can’t take your pets with you, be sure to arrange a petsitter or book them into a kennel or cattery. It is preferable if it is one they have happily stayed at before or that comes well recommended.

If your pet is on regular medication, have the script filled for the December period as your vet may be working reduced hours or may be closed over certain periods.

Don’t forget to add your pet to Santa’s list. Who better to buy a chew toy or new bed for?

If you are staying at home for the December break, schedule in some family walks with your dog. It is not only great bonding time, but you’ll all get some exercise, especially after long and deliciously indulgent lunches.

Sign-up for pet insurance. At dotsure.co.za it takes less than five minutes online and, with different options covering accidents and illness, having your pets insured is one less thing to worry about.

“After a hectic 2019, we are all in need of a break. Knowing our pets are taken care of, we will be able to relax that little bit more,” concludes Roache.

