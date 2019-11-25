 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Home Life 25.11.2019 06:32 pm

How to save rather than spend money this festive season

Neil Thompson
PREMIUM!
How to save rather than spend money this festive season

Picture: iStock

Many people find themselves short of money at the beginning of January due to overspending in December.

There are ways to avoid the dreaded New Year financial hangover. Consumers should not wait to make a New Year’s resolution about changing their money habits but rather start implementing changes to the way they manage their money well in advance of January 1 – in fact, start right now. It is ironic that New Year’s resolutions about saving money tend to fail because of overspending in the holiday season, leaving consumers overwhelmed and discouraged and often spiralled back into a cycle of financial chaos. By changing your money mindset early and starting to concentrate on saving rather than spending,...
Related Stories
11 tips to avoid falling victim to online fraud 24.11.2019
Tips for your business to stay fighting fit with 2020 vision 22.11.2019
8 tips to help you if you realise you can’t afford to retire 21.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.