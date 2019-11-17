Caring for pets teaches vital lessons

It’s not easy to balance work, family, and life’s responsibilities. Our schedules are busier than ever and it feels like the last stretch of 2019 is rapidly running out with little to no time left to prioritise time for yourself and with family. Family man and Montego Pet Nutrition CEO Johan van Jaarsveld makes time to bond with his family using fun elements like caring for pets as activities that can bring the whole family together. He shares three quick ways pets can help you learn, bond as a family and stay healthy.

1. Teach your kids valuable life skills through caring for pets

Dinner time is an important part of a family’s day. Get the kids involved by making it their responsibility each night to feed the pets. Through this task, they will learn responsibility and know that you trust them with a vital part of their pet’s life. Turn your pets’ feeding time into valuable life lessons about developing a routine, caring for others and responsibility.

2. Get active with your pets

It’s easy to forget how beneficial exercise is for our mood and overall health in between busy schedules. Spending just 30 minutes a day walking and playing with your pet will not only help you maintain a healthy, active lifestyle, but is also beneficial to your pet’s wellbeing too, allowing them to get their daily dose of exercise and sunshine while spending quality time with their owner. Picnic with your pets for the perfect family outing

3. Take pets out for a day at the park with the whole family

Swapping video games and TV marathons for a day of sunshine, laughter and games is not only important for family bonding time, but to develop bonds and memories with our pets too. Pack a yummy picnic basket with treats for everyone – and don’t forget to pack a ball or frisbee to keep your furry pals entertained.

