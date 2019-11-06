Five ways to keep your home cool this summer

The lack of rain in many parts of South Africa signals an even hotter summer this year.

The government has warned people to stay indoors when the temperatures are too high and keep hydrated throughout the day.

The dam levels in many provinces are still low and people have been urged to continue to save water as we anticipate a very dry summer.

Don’t have air-conditioning at home? Don’t worry, there are many ways you can keep your home cool when it’s scorching outside. Here are some clever hacks to try:

1. Hack your fan

If you don’t have an aircon at home but have a fan, you can create a faux sea breeze. Fill a mixing bowl with ice (or something equally cold, like an ice pack), position it at an angle in front of a large fan so that when the air whips off the ice, it creates an extra-chilled, extra-misty state. It works like a charm even when the ice melts.

2. Protect your windows

Your windows can be the key to heat coming into your house. Close your curtains and keep your blinds closed if you want to prevent sunlight from coming in. This will not only lower the temperature inside the house, but also prevent unwanted heat. Blackout curtains are a great investment for summer.

3. Close your doors

It sounds extreme but closing all the doors that aren’t in use in your house will prevent the cool air from permeating throughout. If you have switched on a fan on in one room, make sure you keep the cool air locked in that room so that you can capitalise on the natural flow of cool air.

4. Focus on your own body temperature

What did people do before the days of cooling technology and appliances? They kept themselves cool in a number of ways:

Have a cold bath.

Dip your feet in a bowl of cold water.

Drink ice water.

Take a swim.

Chill in shaded areas.

Carry a cold cloth to cool your neck and wrists.

These are a few of many ways you can keep cool during hot conditions.

5. Let your home cool down at night

When temperatures drop during the night, this is the best time to let your home cool down. Open all your windows and let the breeze come in while you sleep. By the time you wake up in the morning, your house will be very cool and the cold air would’ve circulated throughout.

