Home Life 1.11.2019 05:01 pm

How to have better family meals

Tara Parker-Pope c.2019 The New York Times Company
Picture: iStock

Every time you make a batch of lasagna or a bowl of chili, make a second batch and freeze it for later.

When it comes to making family dinner, don’t try to be a hero. Take the shortest, fastest route to that family meal. Here are some short cuts that family dinner researchers have learned from parents. Homemade is relative  Store-bought prepared foods can be a huge help in getting family dinner on the table. Rotisserie chickens can be served a variety of ways throughout the week. Pre-cut vegetables and salad kits save time. You can find healthful frozen pizzas and chicken bites, add some salad and fruit and get a fun dinner on the table in a hurry. “There’s no magic...
