Is your furbaby a fatty?

With more than half of South African pets overweight, there is a definite need for pet parents to take a critical look at their furbabies. Marycke Ackhurst, from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, says that like humans, some dog breeds just have a tendency to pick up weight more easily than others.

“The chances are that if you have a labrador, beagle, bulldog, jack russell or daschund they are carrying a little more weight than they should be,” says Ackhurst.

“We know that no pet parent wants to hear that their fur baby is overweight and that is why we have our popular pet slimmer programme. This will help pet parents assess their pet and together with their vet and Hill’s Pet Nutrition find the solution that is just right for them.”

October was Pet Obesity Month in South Africa and pet parents are advised to book a weight assessment at a participating Pet Slimmer veterinary practice for an evaluation of their pet’s condition. A course of action will be suggested if they’re overweight.

Find a participating Pet Slimmer practice and book a weight assessment today.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.