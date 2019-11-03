 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Home Life 3.11.2019 09:42 am

How to choose plants for your outdoor space

Ronda Kaysen c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to choose plants for your outdoor space

Picture: iStock

All plants look small and manageable at the nursery, but they will grow.

A garden is an ever-evolving part of your home, grown and tended through the years. Here are some tips for picking plants. Watch the landscape you have  How many hours of direct sunlight do you get, and where? What’s the prevailing wind? “Observe the lighting conditions,” said Sera Rogue, the owner of Red Fern, a landscape and interior plant design studio in Brooklyn. “Figure out what direction your yard faces and what quality of light it gets throughout the day. If you’re up on a balcony or roof, maybe you’re limited to drought-tolerant sun plants.” Decide how hard you want...
Related Stories
BallStraathof: splendour of a show garden 3.11.2019
Research shows plants can beat stress and improve productivity 20.10.2019
Yellow flowers make the garden feel more intimate 13.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.