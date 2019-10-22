Building a home? Key questions to ask your quantity surveyor

It depends on individual needs and preferences, and a host of other factors, which is why if building your own residential property is a consideration, we highly recommend consulting a quantity surveyor to help you plan and manage the cost of building. Quantity surveyor Guillaume Cillié answers pertinent questions related to the cost of building. What are the main factors that determine building costs? Floor area is typically the main cost factor in a residential building. This is because as the floor area increases, so do all other costs. It is also important to consider the size, layout and geology...

It depends on individual needs and preferences, and a host of other factors, which is why if building your own residential property is a consideration, we highly recommend consulting a quantity surveyor to help you plan and manage the cost of building.

Quantity surveyor Guillaume Cillié answers pertinent questions related to the cost of building.

What are the main factors that determine building costs?

Floor area is typically the main cost factor in a residential building. This is because as the floor area increases, so do all other costs. It is also important to consider the size, layout and geology of the site where the residential property will be built. Naturally size influences price but layout too can affect costs if, for instance, the site must be excavated before building can commence.

What are some of the questions people looking to build a residential property should ask of their quantity surveyor?

How much is this project going to cost?

How can we reduce the cost?

The goal should always be to get the most value for money. There is nothing wrong with asking your quantity surveyor where and how you can best optimise your building budget within the architect’s design parameters.

How long is this project going to take?

Time is money in a building project, which is why you want to have clarity on how long your residential building project is going to take so the various parties can be held accountable and expectations managed.

What is the expected cash flow?

The quantity surveyor is usually responsible for valuations of work done for payment to the construction company. Make sure you know how the project will be paid for and how the cash flow will be managed.

How are the fees of the quantity surveyor calculated and what does it include?

The quantity surveyor’s fees are based on a fee scale, but all fees are always negotiable based on the size of the project and the duration.

What kind of building contract is put in place?

Make very sure a building contract is in place and that you understand and are comfortable with its contents. Insist your quantity surveyor explains the ins and outs of the contract, if necessary. Clients are always interested in cutting costs and getting the best bang for their building buck.

What are some of the areas, if any, where cost saving is possible in a residential building project?

One of the biggest savings is to opt for brickwork, rather than concrete elements if possible. While concrete is more durable, brickwork is often just as suitable, in terms of structural integrity, for a residential property.

Reducing the height between the floor and ceiling is also likely to make a noteworthy difference to the cost.

Opting for less expensive finishes can help to bring down the costs.

And choose locally manufactured products and materials, it’s the best way to sidestep the effect of the exchange rate.

Van Rooyen is principal at Leapfrog Milnerton

