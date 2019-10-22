 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Home Life 22.10.2019 09:58 am

Building a home? Key questions to ask your quantity surveyor

Steven van Rooyen
PREMIUM!
Building a home? Key questions to ask your quantity surveyor

Picture: iStock

Whether it’s cheaper to buy or build is a complex question when it comes to residential property.

It depends on individual needs and preferences, and a host of other factors, which is why if building your own residential property is a consideration, we highly recommend consulting a quantity surveyor to help you plan and manage the cost of building. Quantity surveyor Guillaume Cillié answers pertinent questions related to the cost of building. What are the main factors that determine building costs? Floor area is typically the main cost factor in a residential building. This is because as the floor area increases, so do all other costs. It is also important to consider the size, layout and geology...
Related Stories
Financial preparation you must get in order for a baby 21.10.2019
Don’t panic too quickly to chop and change your investments 18.10.2019
Why now is a good time to invest in rental properties 17.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.