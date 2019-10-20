Research shows plants can beat stress and improve productivity

So many more people are working from home, but how many know that using plants improves productivity and makes for a healthier environment? Just imagine putt­ing down the phone after a difficult conversation and being able to look at an exquisite orchid in bloom next to the computer? Who wouldn’t feel be­tter? Being surrounded by indoor plants keeps us connected to nature. We might not have time to work in the garden or walk in the park, but indoor plants can compensate for that; they need care, they grow and they are alive! Plants for clean air Plants release oxygen...

So many more people are working from home, but how many know that using plants improves productivity and makes for a healthier environment? Just imagine putt­ing down the phone after a difficult conversation and being able to look at an exquisite orchid in bloom next to the computer?

Who wouldn’t feel be­tter? Being surrounded by indoor plants keeps us connected to nature. We might not have time to work in the garden or walk in the park, but indoor plants can compensate for that; they need care, they grow and they are alive!

Plants for clean air

Plants release oxygen and remove carbon dioxide, but there are specific plants that go the extra mile , like the old-fashioned rubber plant (ficus elastica). There are some stylish new rubber plant varieties. Ficus elastica Tineke has striking variegated green-and-white foliage with a blush of pink-red tones.

There is also Ficus elastica Abidjan, a dark variety with beautiful burgundy-coloured leaves. These no fuss plants can grow up to 2m but can be kept shorter. They grow in good, indirect light, even though they tolerate poor light. Don’t over water. Let the soil dry out slightly . They don’t like to be moved so find the right spot . The Peace Lily (spathiphyllum) is one of the best at filtering unpleasant odours and producing clean oxygen.

It grows in low light and its glossy green leaves always look good. It is sensitive to cold. It is a vigorous grower, producing flag-like white flowers once a year. Water once a week . Other excellent air-purifying plants are bromeliads, ferns, like the Silver Lady, calathea and dracaena.

Beat stress and improve productivity

Scientific research in the 1950s found that green surroundings were least tiring for the eyes. Being the colour of nature, green represents tranquillity and health. Researchers have even found that green can improve reading ability.

Flowering plants, on the other hand, lift our spirits and beautify a room. What bett­er way to create a sense of wellbeing than to start each working day amid flowering plants? The most beautiful of indoor flowering plants is the phalaenopsis (moth orchid), which has an extensive colour range and a long flowering period, up to six months. Despite looking fragile, they are easy to care for.

Plants need bright indirect light and high humidity for the best growth and flowers. Drop two icecubes on top of the plant once a week. This will supply enough water. Alternatively, run water through the pott­ing mix for one minute every three to 10 days, depending on the season. Guzmania scarlet star and yellow star are dramatic and exotic . The flower bracts last for two months or more then the plant dies, leaving new plants, called pups . They like a warm, draughtfree room with bright, indirect light.

Keep its central tank/vase plant filled with water and flush it out regularly . Plants for non-plant people What prevents people for using indoor plants is that fear the plants will die on them. Fortunately, most indoor plants tolerate benign neglect. For those without green fingers, the ZZ plant (zamioculcas), mother-in-law’s tongue (sansevieria) and anthurium will probably outlive you.

With the right care, these plants are almost indestructible . The ZZ plant grows in low light and the other two do best with medium, indirect light. Let the soil dry out slightly between watering.

