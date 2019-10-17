Home Life 17.10.2019 01:57 pm

10 genius ways to reuse silica gel packets

Don’t toss all those little silica gel packs that come with new shoes and medicines – there are loads of clever ways to reuse them around the house.

1. Keep your important documents and memories safe: store family photos, passports and birth certificates in plastic sleeves to keep them protected. Tuck in a few silica sachets to keep them dry.

2. Preserve leather and suede shoes: pop a gel sachet into each to combat any moisture.

3. Preserve tools: keep tools rust free by keeping a silica sachet in each toolbox or storage box in the shed or garage.

4. Silver saver: moisture causes silver to tarnish. Keep a silica sachet in your cutlery canteen or jewellery box.

5. Deodorise old books: keep an old book in a ziplock bag together with a silica sachet until the odour is gone.

6. Keep bulbs dry: slip a few silica sachets in with them to keep them mould free.

7. Biltong saver: biltong is expensive, so keep mould away by placing a silica sachet in the bag.

8. Crispy crisps: keep potato crisps crispy by adding a silica sachet to an opened bag and closing with a bag clip.

9. Pet food protector: keep pet food from being spoiled by moisture by adding silica packets to your bag.

10. Remove moisture from hard-to-reach places, such as skinny necked bottles or vases by throwing in a sachet.

