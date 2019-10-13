 
 
13.10.2019

Yellow flowers make the garden feel more intimate

Alice Spenser-Higgs
Yellow flowers make the garden feel more intimate

Bracteantha mohave. Pictures: Supplied

Combine colours for effect with soft mauve for romance, while yellow, white and blue is clean.

Yellow is the happiest colour in the garden and the easiest to use because it works with every other colour. Colour experts say yellow is the colour of confident, happy, lively people. This colour lightens the mood and signals energy. In the garden, just as blue flowers create an impression of distance, yellow flowers bring everything closer and makes the garden feel more intimate. Using yellow There are two basic shades of yellow; cool lemon and warm golden yellow. Being aware of the difference, helps you to combine yellow effectively with other colours. Cool lemon yellow combines well with cool...
