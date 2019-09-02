Strut your mutt to raise funds for dogs

Dogtown SA, supported by Montego Pet Nutrition, will host its third annual Strutt Your Mutt event on Saturday, September 7 to raise money for dogs who have yet to find forever homes.

Dogtown SA is an animal rehabilitation sanctuary situated near the Hennops River for dogs who have lost their homes or have been rescued from dire situations.

The Strutt Your Mutt fundraising event will see animal lovers (and their rescued pets) get together for a day of fun, laughs and pup pageantry to raise money for this worthy cause.

Pageant categories will include “Wiggliest Bum”, “Biggest Smile”, “Cutest Trick”, “Mr & Miss Rescue” as well as the Dogtown SA Spring Champion.

Winners will be chosen based on enthusiasm and best participation on the day, and pet owners are invited to enter their rescue animal for the small entry fee of R50 per category.

The day’s activities will also include the unveiling of the first phase of Dogtown SA’s newest outdoor venue structure, made possible by Montego’s continued support and involvement with the organisation.

The structure creates an outdoor space that will be used to host events, training seminars, and the 2019 edition of Strutt Your Mutt – all while generating income for the organisation.

Strutt Your Mutt will take place on September 7 at Dogtown SA from 10am to 3pm

More information can be found on the Dogtown SA Facebook page.

