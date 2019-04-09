WATCH: Groom’s ex crashes his wedding to get him back

A video has gone viral of the moment a groom’s ex burst into the middle of his wedding while wearing a wedding dress of her own to beg him to take her back.

The cringe-worthy video sees the wedding wrecker tugging on the groom and begging with him to forgive her with translators claiming she repeatedly says: “It’s all my fault.”

The bride and groom were about to kiss when the uninvited guest crashed in leaving the bride visibly disgusted while the groom tries to shake himself free of the aggressor to console her. When it becomes obvious he isn’t going to change his mind, the wedding crasher then sits on the floor with her face in her hands.

At one point during the proceedings, the MC tried to salvage the wedding by quoting a famous proverb: “If you ask life what love is, it is to devote your life to someone else.”

According to the Daily Mail Web users on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, have expressed their support for the bride and condemned the “unreasonable” ex-girlfriend.

“Do not destroy other’s relationship to satisfy your own obsession,” one person commented.

“This is exactly why you can’t be friends with an ex,” another user said, while a third wrote: “This is more than inappropriate. From the standpoint of the bride, how could the wedding carry on?”

