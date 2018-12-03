How to make Christmas fun for kids

That season to be jolly and merry has finally arrived, and we all know how kids love it.

If you are like me, you are probably that mom who wants to be fully prepared with a list of interesting activities to keep the kids entertained.

With your kids and maybe nephews and nieces around, a list can come in really handy, as these little ones can be a handful. You don’t want them to get bored, so arming yourself with fun festive activities is a wise move.

There is a Santa at virtually every mall in town, so how about you take the kids to see him, have them sit on his lap and have a brief chat with the big man. This is always fun for the kids, provided that your little one is not scared of Santa. This visit to the mall will allow you to also take cute pictures of the kids on Santa’s lap. How cute is that!

However, if you are not really in a mood to go out, and you maybe want to avoid the inevitable traffic that comes with this season, you could hire a few lovely Christmas movies, buy some popcorns and a few healthy shakes, snuggle up on the couch with the kids, with the lights off, to create a movie theatre mood, and watch some classic films.

Christmas is more about family time than anything else, at least in my view. So fun must be had on this day, and what better way than playing some board games with the kids and the rest of the family.

These games aren’t too expensive. Go ahead, you still have time to buy Scrabble, Monopoly, Twist, 30 Seconds and the likes, and have a Christmas afternoon filled with fun and laughter, just the way Christmas should be.

If not this, then I suggest you opt for decorating not only the Christmas tree, but the entire house. Lights are a thing for Christmas. You could also do a bit of DIY deco, so that you don’t hurt your budget too much.

Have the kids help out, making it a family activity. Nothing lights up a home on Christmas than a beautiful Christmas tree that was decorated by the whole family.

Play some Christmas carols in the background as you decorate the house. Deck the halls with lights. Give your hallway an imaginative Christmas feel by attaching lights to the ceiling with adhesive hooks. While you are at it, why not make your front door look pretty as well and give a bit of a Christmas makeover.

Let the kids make DIY gift wrap. Get some bright red paint and roll out some brown or white paper and allow the kids to be creative, making unique wrapping paper that you will use to cover their gifts.

Spend some time outdoors. Have a Christmas braai and invite a few close friends with kids around. Hire a jumping castle and be merry with the other parents while the kids have the time of their lives. Some fresh air is well deserved after the hectic year.

A drive around your neighbourhood with the children to see some Christmas light can be fun, too. Bundle up the kids and take a drive to see Christmas light displays or go on a walking tour if your city decorates downtown for the season.

Baking is also one of the easiest activities a parent can do with the kids. Bake some gingerbread cookies. Allow the kids to do the easier tasks such as mixing up the ingredients and invite a few of their friends over to enjoy the treats with them, allowing them the opportunity to share with their friends.

It’s every parent’s responsibility to teach their kids how to give. This is a great time to clear the clutter of toys your kids no longer use, and make room for the new ones that they will acquire on Christmas and in the new year. Your kids will be happier knowing that they made a great day for other children on Christmas.

Keeping the kids entertained during Christmas can be a lot of work, but with this list of activities at hand, December 25 can be quite a breeze and fun for you as a parent as well.

