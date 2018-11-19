How to grow a mini succulent garden

It is always risky introducing kids to gardening. There is great excitement when seeds germinate, but what if they don’t?

Or if the snails chomp up the bright yellow marigolds that were so carefully planted the day before.

Using succulents to lead kids down the garden path is almost fail-safe. There is nothing more appealing than mini-succulents in their tiny pots. They come in so many enticing shapes; mini-rosette, spikes, jelly-beans, fingers and more.

Best of all, it is almost impossible to kill a succulent. They survive neglect, don’t mind if you forget to water for a few days and will survive being left on their own when the family heads off for the Christmas holidays.

With long holidays stretching ahead, why not encourage the kids to make their own mini-succulent garden?

Where to start

Before heading off for the garden centre, decide on the right spot. John Sauer of Ngena Succulents suggests at least two hours of sun a day, with bright, indirect light for the rest of the day.

That means they will thrive in dappled sun, on the patio, in a courtyard or the garden, as well as on a windowsill, ledge or shelf that does not bake in the sun.

“Most people tend to think that succulents are desert plants that need full sun,” says Sauer. “That is true of cactus, yucca and some agaves, but most succulents in nature tend to grow behind or under rocks that shade them from the harshest sun.”

Succulents need soil or a potting mix that drains well and that will also determine where they can be planted. With clay soil, pots are the best option.

What to choose

There are no rules when it comes to selection, just what appeals to your children. However, Sauer does advise steering clear of the spiny cactus varieties, especially for smaller children.

Mixing and matching different shapes, textures and colours is a fun way to do it and will encourage their creativity.

Here are his recommended five easy growers with appealing names:

Hen and chicks (Sempervivum tectorum) is low-growing and very hardy.

(Sempervivum tectorum) is low-growing and very hardy. Zebra plant (Haworthia attenuata) does not like direct sun but prefers bright, indirect light.

(Haworthia attenuata) does not like direct sun but prefers bright, indirect light. Jelly bean plant (Sedum pachyphyllum) can grow up to 30cm. Trim to keep it in shape.

(Sedum pachyphyllum) can grow up to 30cm. Trim to keep it in shape. Ghost plant (Graptopetalum paraguayanse) gets its name for the greyish-white, almost translucent leaves.

(Graptopetalum paraguayanse) gets its name for the greyish-white, almost translucent leaves. Campfire plant (Crassula capitella) has bright lime-green to red fleshy leaves. Sunlight brings out the colour.

How to plant

Garden succulents don’t need very fertile soil. Good drainage is more important. Mix in some compost and 30 to 40% washed river sand if the drainage needs to be improved.

Caring for succulents

Let the soil dry out between watering. Feeling the soil is your best guideline. Trim plants to keep them in shape; they will also perform better.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.