How to care for your Dachshund

1. Feed your wiener a quality dog food and limit treats to avoid obesity, which adds to back problems.

2. Place a mini ramp near furniture so he won’t have to jump up and place strain on his long spine.

3. Carry him up and down stairs. He is capable of climbing, but you want to limit chances of disk problems.

4. Bathe your wiener dog once a month. Too many baths can dry out his skin.

5. Short-haired wieners can be brushed with a soft-bristled brush once or twice a week. Use a harder bristled brush every other day on wire-haired and long-haired wieners.

6. Schedule your pup for regular check-ups and vaccinations. Talk with your vet about a flea and tick prevention programme, as well.

7. Exercise your pup daily. Two short walks each day that are around 1 km for each walk should be enough.

Source: www.thenest.com

