Whiskas donates three tonnes of cat food to Gauteng shelters

During this week, South Africans are encouraged to take some time to thank animal shelters across the country for their tireless work to house, rehabilitate and care for animals and improve the lives of the cats and kittens homed at these shelters.

Whiskas has heeded the call and has donated three tonnes of cat food to animal shelters in Gauteng.

The handover took place at 4Paws Animal Shelter and the food was distributed amongst the shelters, including Kitty and Puppy Haven, FORA, Angels Refuge, Cataholics, CoSanc and Catzrus Animal Shelter.

Such acts of kindness are important when you consider the work shelters do.

Just last month the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) Farm Animal Protection Unit obtained a warrant to remove all the pigs from the award-winning farm, Ukwanda Farm, in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal following major welfare concerns found during previous inspections.

The NSPCA recently conducted an inspection at Ukwanda Farm and the conditions were so severe that 18 sows had to be humanely euthanized. The farm had insufficient food for the remaining pigs.

Furthermore, water samples were taken from the farm and tested, and were found to be positive for E. coli.

The farm in question is owned by South Africa’s top commercial woman farmer for 2015 (Top Entrepreneur in the Commercial Sector), who has a current pending criminal case, with five counts against her in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962 since 2014.

This ongoing work ensures the safety of animals in the country.

Pet lovers can tune in to Afternoon Express on SABC 3 on Wednesday between 4.30pm and 5pm to get to know the 4Paws Animal shelter and the other shelters Whiskas supports.

