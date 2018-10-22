Discover the rose named after Nomzamo Mbatha

Television actress Nomzamo Mbatha continues to reel in the accolades, the latest being a rose named after her in recognition of her global advocacy for the plight of refugees, and, closer to home, her support for young people suffering depression and anxiety.

She shares this honour alongside Nobel Laureates Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, after whom roses have also been named.

Mbatha’s work moved onto a global stage when she was asked by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to be its ambassador.

She’s been on six UNHCR missions at refugee camps, including in South Sudan, as an advocate for change in how African refugees are perceived.

In the week that she received the honour at the Spring Rose Festival at Ludwig’s Rose Farm, Nomzamo had just returned to South Africa via Switzerland, where she hosted the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award (for individuals/organisations assisting displaced people).

In receiving the rose, Mbatha said it was always important to “stand for something that is greater than yourself”.

She paid tribute to her family, for providing a “home that operates from a place of love and compassion for other people” and for friends who have guided her.

Laughingly, she said that she had discovered some characteristics of a rose that she could identify with – “not too perfect and with some prickly thorns”.

Every year, Ludwig’s Roses introduces their new roses to gardeners and for them it is an opportunity to honour a person who has made a difference by naming a rose for them.

In introducing Mbatha to “her” rose, Anja Taschner said that whenever she and her father, who bred the rose, looked at this beautiful rose it “kind of reminded us of you”.

“She [the rose] has got the beautiful female figure. And the pink was so important because the pink is your heart, your warmth, that you give to the world,” said Anja.

Mbatha’s rose is feminine, full-petalled dusky-salmon pink, a generous rose that covers the bush with lightly fragrant blooms. The plant grows into a sturdy shrub with glossy green leaves that show off the appealing blooms.

It is a specimen rose that can be a focal point in the garden and will also enhance a wall, screen a fence or enclose a section of the garden.

Two other new roses that were unveiled to gardeners during last week’s Spring Rose Festival were Gloria Mthunzi, the winner of last year’s “Name your own Rose” competition, and Olga Bothongo, who was given her rose as a surprise 40th birthday present by her husband Keith in appreciation for unwavering support as a wife and mother.

“Gloria Mthunzi” is a vigorous, tall and upright growing hybrid tea with exquisitely shaped blooms in a blend of orange, pink and cream shades.

The large blooms hark back to the days when perfect exhibition-shaped blooms were popular. The blooms are carried on long stems and last well in the vase; a very good garden cut-flower variety.

“Olga Bothongo” is the epitome of the romantic roses of yesteryear.

French breeder Delbard created this tall-growing Panarosa shrub rose with arching stems carrying deep cup-shaped blooms in a melange of cream and apricot with a touch of pink.

Glossy green, disease-resistant leaves cover this 2m high Eco Chic rose from top to bottom.

This statuesque rose makes a statement planted on its own, as a focal point in a border, or trained against a support on a wall, fence or garden partition.

