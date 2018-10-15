Black Mom Chronicles: A must-follow parenting blog

Being so passionate about becoming a mother motivated Karabo Motsiri to start a blog to share her journey with other mothers on social media.

“Black Mom Chronicles started while I was doing my daily nine to five job, taking care of my family, running a flower delivery service, Rosabela Gardens, and planning a wedding.

“I found out that I was expecting the unexpected. It was a big shock, but I’ve loved every part of being a mother. The magical ups and downs of parenthood – the sleep deprivation, the adorable reflex smiles, the yellow poop, the deadly farts, the list is endless,” she said.

She started the blog around her third month of motherhood and says she’s still learning a lot, like that parenting is a selfless experience.

“I’ve surprised myself by successfully raising a healthy three-month-old baby girl. I never knew I had it in me, I absolutely doubted that I could care for another human being.”

The blog also promotes conversations with other parents. Fathers aren’t excluded and she encourages all parents to join in.

The title of “black mom” is not just about race for Motsiri, it’s about blending the modern experience with the cultural dynamics. Previous taboos like breastfeeding in public; the role black men play in child rearing and even birth are not ignored on her blog.

The site had done so well that Motsiri has extended her conversations to YouTube with birth videos and other baby experiences, and her Instagram following of just over 1 300 parents is growing daily.

Join Motsiri and other mothers on blackmomchronicles.com or @MotsiriK on Twitter and blackmomchronicles_sa on Instagram

