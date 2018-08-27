Easy floral home décor ideas

Celebrate spring, sunshine and the beauty of blooms by giving your home a little refresh with flowers.

While you can never go wrong with fresh flowers and potted plants, here are three more ways to incorporate floral décor into your home …

1. Soft furnishings

From scatter cushions to bedspreads and tablecloths, adding new soft furnishings is a quick, budget-friendly way to update your home with some floral flair.

Or the bedroom, Mr Price Home has a lovely floral printed duvet cover set (R129,99 – R359), but if that’s a bit too much pattern for you, one or two printed floral scatter cushion 30x50cm (R99,99 each) on a bed or sofa will do the trick.

If you enjoy creative DIY and have plain cushion covers or bedding, you could grab some fabric paint and create unique floral looks for your home.

2. Art, murals and wall stickers

Larger than life wall art is one of the trends of 2018. From traditional paintings on canvas to murals and large vinyl stickers, you can use large floral wall décor to completely change the look of a room.

US artist Alisa Burke’s floral wall murals are inspiring. Locally, we love Cape Town artist Kim Black’s stunning floral paintings and the oversized floral wall stickers from Sticky Things.

3. Furniture revamp

Turn trash into treasure with paint, wallpaper and decoupage.

You could paint flowers, use floral wallpaper or decoupage cut paper flower designs over a newly painted piece of furniture to transform anything from an old tray to a dresser.

For inspiration, look at UK designer Lucy Tiffney’s gorgeous chalk painted furniture.

It’s amazing what you can do with a little paint, creativity and a love of flowers.

Brought to you by All4Women