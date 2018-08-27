 
Home Life 27.8.2018 09:31 am

Salons tailor-made for your kid

Citizen Reporter

If you battle with your kids when it’s time for a haircut, head over to Maddy Magoo.

When it’s time to give your child a haircut or get their hair braided, going to a regular adult salon just doesn’t seem fun.

Specialist salons that make a parent’s life easier are emerging in Johannesburg. Maddy Magoo is one such salon developed with children in mind.

The Fourways salon, which is part of a franchise, was designed specifically for kids. The owners Lesego and Thato decided that the children’s hair market needed more salons that would not just allow children, but would welcome them with open arms, with a caring environment that puts both the child and the parent at ease.

They know not all children like to get their hair touched, be it for a haircut or wash. The stylists understand this and the professionals go above and beyond to make the experience worth while.

The salon caters for kids of all hair textures. Maddy Magoo is located at The Gantry centre in Fourways.

