Concerts during Covid-19 – party in a pod for R2000

Locally Whipped Productions (LW Mag) will present South Africa’s first official Pod Party Music Festival – A New Day Out – at Montecasino on 28 November and 29 November.

The event, done in association with Garmin, will feature live performances from a number of SA’s top artists.

A New Day Out offers music fans a safe environment in which to enjoy the festival from the comfort of a socially distanced “pod” with seating for four.

Food and beverages can be ordered and served. Organiser Ryan van der Spuy said: “We were first inspired when we saw the UK version of the event. Ours is more intimate and not on such a grandiose scale because of Covid-19 number restrictions. All who attend will be 50 meters from the front stage.”

“There will be a VIP section with couches and a lounge area set away from the pods.

“Everything has been spatially laid out to prevent contact. The lounge area is for those looking to be super comfy and closer to the stage. Tickets have to be pre-booked.

“With the entertainment industry put on hold due to the current coronavirus pandemic, we are proud to offer a platform that enables us to host an exciting and premier show in the safest way possible,” said Van der Spuy.

“Playing a part that will help further reopen the industry and give music fans a day out with their favourite artists.

“Each pod will hold four people; all safety protocol will be observed. When people enter, they will be required to wear a mask and if going to the toilet and restaurant the same applies.”

The event will have a cashless card system in order to avoid person-to-person contact.

“Attendees will be required to download the Covid-19 defender app and pre-register. This will ensure that they don’t have to leave the pod.

“They are not required to wear a mask while in the pod because of the spacing. Waiters will be on hand to take food and drinks orders.”

Van der Spuy said there had been a good response to the event.

“Many people would love things to go back to normal but that’s not realistic; others love the pod idea,” he said. “Some have asked that we continue with the concept and set-up post Covid-19, as it’s safer, less worries about getting squashed in a crowd and really strengthens the intimate experience.”

Each pod will have complimentary snacks and an umbrella to ensure a fully enjoyable experience.

Saturday, 28 November details: Line-up

Majozi

Veranda Panda

Shortstraw

PHFat

Prime Circle Doors open at 2pm and close at 9.30pm General pod – R2000 per pod (R500 per person)

Pod for four people with chairs. Complimentaries include: 4 Garmin masks, 1 umbrella per person, 4 Savannas, 4 Red Bulls and 2x cans of Pringles. VIP/ Golden Circle – R5000 (R1 250 per person) Lounge-style setup for four people. Complimentaries include: 4 Garmin masks, 1 umbrella per person, 2x bottles of Pongracz cap classique, 4 Red Bull, 2 cans of Pringles and 4 meal vouchers. Tickets are available from quicket.co.za and are not open to anyone under the age of 18. Limited to 500 people per day and complying with all Covid-19 protocols. The safety and peace of mind is of the utmost importance. Taking all measures into account, this will be a contactless event from entry through to purchasing of food and beverages. Visit the Facebook event page.

