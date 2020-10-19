Cape Town’s ‘signature’ Festive Lights event cancelled due to Covid-19

The annual Festive Lights Switch-on event, hosted by the City of Cape Town, has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival has been going for five decades, and is described by the city as its “signature event, which has helped usher in the joyous season for five decades, while also providing entertainment for locals and tourists”.

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the National Disaster Management Act restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings, it was important to pause the event for the safety of all those who would be involved in the concert,” the city said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that the need for austerity is important, especially in light of the impact Covid-19 and lockdown has had on South Africa’s economy.

Usually, the event accommodates up to 100 000 people in an open-air setting.

To make up for the inevitable disappointment, the city said it would host a series of smaller events, the first of which will take place at the Greenmarket Square this week.

“These events will be organised in line with the national lockdown restrictions and with the health and safety protocols in place. We are also in discussion with various event organisers to bring their events to the CBD.

“As the City of Cape Town, we believe events will be central in revitalising the economy going forward.”

The adverse impact of the pandemic on the events has been significant.

The city explained that smaller events would be hosted in the hopes that the thousands of people who rely on the sector to put food on the table are able to do so, while still adhering to Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks and regular sanitising.

Updates on more events to be hosted by the City of Cape Town will be communicated accordingly.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

