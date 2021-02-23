Meet the Elon Musk of Ghana

A young Ghanaian man, identified only as Kelvin, has been dubbed the Elon Musk of Ghana after he built his own car from scratch.

Profiled by content hub Nas Daily Kelvin explained how his love of engineering began at the age of 10 and how he has been tinkering with scrap metal and other resources he is able to salvage at little to no cost to make everyday items.

According to Kelvin, after getting the idea to build his own car one day, he spent four years shadowing mechanics while collecting scrap materials and salvaging other items to put his car together.

He even took up odds jobs to raise funds to buy an engine for his car as that is the only part he does not yet have the knowledge to build.

He finished the project at 18 and has become a huge hit in the area he lives in.

The car boasts features such as doors that flip upwards, a working radio and a 300 kilowatt engine.

Kelvin has his sights set on a future in engineering that will allow him to put together a self-driving car developed in Ghana as well as a future working somewhere that builds ships and planes.

