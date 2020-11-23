Meet Thabo Moloi – SA’s best FIFA player

Thabo Moloi, known as “Yvng Savage”, is a FIFA phenom.

Currently ranked the No.1 FIFA player on PlayStation in South Africa, the 18-year-old – who is currently in grade 10 – says he previously did not have the best console to practise his skills nor did he own a PlayStation.

“I saved my lunch money and asked my parents to help me. That’s how I got a second-hand PlayStation 4,” said Moloi.

In 2020, he represented team eBafana Bafana in the FIFA eNations. And played alongside Cassper Nyovest, Kagiso Rabada and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

He says he used to play FIFA at a friend’s place using mobile data because he had no access to Wifi. This is where he discovered his love for the game.

In early 2020, Moloi travelled with Goliath Gaming to Dubai. This was also his first time out of SA.

He says even though he has managed to achieve this, there were many opportunities he had to turn down due to unforeseen circumstances. These include the FIFA eWorld Cup Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam, and the FIFA eNations Cup Qualifiers in the United Kingdom.

Moloi suggested that it would make a big difference if the South African government supported young people who wanted to pursue a career in gaming.

“Government could enable more young people the opportunities to be exposed to gaming by engaging sponsorships and issuing scholarships for various career opportunities available in the gaming space,” he said.

Recently, Moloi had partnered with Red Bull.

Moloi said he planned to study toward becoming an IT specialist when he left school, but for now, he was focused on making the most of his FIFA career. ALSO READ: FIFA hoping to develop ‘affordable’ VAR

