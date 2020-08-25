How to become famous on TikTok: 5 rules that SA’s top stars follow

TikTok has taken the world by storm and become increasingly popular in South Africa over the past few years.

The short-form mobile video platform enables people to create short, entertaining videos no longer than 60 seconds.

Users can make use of the app’s built-in video editing tools to showcase their talent online to a global audience.

Two of South Africa’s top content creators – fashionistas the SiebritzTwins and meme-creator ZaayanFour – provide some insight into how to grow your account and share their tips for TikTok success.

Identical twins Amron and Geovanna currently have 100,000 followers while Zaayan boasts 712,000 followers.

1. Post consistently

There is no golden number when it comes to how many times a creator should post, but the general consensus is that it needs to be often. The more you post, the better your chances of your videos being discovered.

Siebritz Twins (ST): We aim to post at least once a day, but if possible, we would say post three times a day. Frequency is important.

Zaayan Four (ZF): I try to post as often as possible. My minimum would be four times a week.

2. Choose the right hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to link your content to ongoing trends. Users should use as many as they can but also be mindful that hashtags should be related to your video’s theme.

ST: The use of trending hashtags is so important if you want to grow your following. For our fashion posts, we always use #fashion, #ootd [outfit of the day] and #style.

ZF: Using the right hashtag is very beneficial. When a challenge is new, people want to see what it’s all about – adding a challenge hashtag can make your content more discoverable.

3. Jump onto trends and challenges

There is a range of interactive challenges and trending topics that anyone can participate in. By doing so, creators can find common ground with people from all over the world while expressing their differences.

ST: It is important to be up to date with current trends and challenges, and participate in as many as you can. We definitely recommend using trending hashtags and songs in your content.

ZF: I completely agree that staying on top of the latest trends and challenges is key to growing your views, but feel free to add your own flavour – one of my biggest tips is to always try and create original content.

4. Engage and collaborate

If you think someone’s video is cool or funny, tell them! Also, make use of the in-app tools that allow you to collaborate and creatively interact – such as the duet feature.

ST: We encourage engaging and collaborating with other TikTok creators – this definitely helps to get your content out to yours and their audiences.

ZF: Don’t forget to engage with fans by replying to comments and going live. It’s great to have international users looking at your content but don’t disregard catching the attention of South Africans too.

5. Invest in yourself and your content

Final tips from these creators.

ST: Find your “X-factor”. We love fashion and that’s why a lot of our videos are about fashion. Find your niche and use the in-app tools to make your videos pop.

ZF: Creating good, quality videos is important but what makes people follow you depends on the content you create. Let your creativity run wild.

