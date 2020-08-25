What you need to know about the new iPhone 12 and how much it’ll cost you

The iPhone 12 may be Apple’s most-anticipated phone in years as the release suggests a big update.
The new device will reportedly have an all-new look as well as add 5G connectivity and OLED displays. Here’s what we know so far, according to tech website Tom’s Guide.
Release date
New iPhones usually launch in September, but Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year.
The suspected announcement date is 10 September 2020, while the release is expected to occur in October 2020.
Models and size
- iPhone 12 (5.4 inches)
- iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches)
- iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches)
Price
There is no consensus on what the iPhone 12 price is. But, according to a tech analyst, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could start at $699 (R11,800) with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max coming in at $799 (R13,500).
The most expensive model, the 6.-7 inch iPhone 12 with 512GB storage could cost $1,449 (R24,400).
【iPhone 12 Prices】
12 5G (5.4”)
(64GB $699)
128GB $749
258GB $849
12 Max 5G (6.1”)
(64GB $799)
128GB $849
256GB $949
12 Pro (6.1”)
128GB $1049
256GB $1149
512GB $1349
12 Pro Max (6.7”)
128GB $1149
256GB $1249
512GB $1449
However, another analyst has suggested the following prices:
Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources ????
5.4 iPhone 12 D52G
OLED / 5G
2 cam
$649
6.1 iPhone 12 D53G
OLED / 5G
2 cam
$749
6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P
OLED / 5G
3 cam + LiDAR
$999
6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P
OLED / 5G
3 cam + LiDAR
$1,099
Accessories
The iPhone generally comes with a set of earbuds and a charger. But there are rumours that Apple will not be including a charger or the EarPods with the iPhone 12 which means they will have to be purchased separately.
Specs
iPhone 12
- Price: $699
- Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE)
- Processor: A14 Bionic
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Cameras: Dual rear cameras
- Battery: 2,227 mAh
- Body: Aluminum
iPhone 12 Max
- Price: $799
- Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE)
- Processor: A14 Bionic
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- Cameras: Dual rear cameras
- Battery: 2,775 mAh
- Body: Aluminum
iPhone 12 Pro
- Price: $1,049
- Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)
- Processor: A14 Bionic
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Cameras: Triple rear cameras + LiDAR
- Battery: 2,775 mAh
- Body: Stainless steel
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Price: $1,149
- Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)
- Processor: A14 Bionic
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Cameras: Triple rear cameras + LiDAR
- Battery: 3,687 mAh
- Body: Stainless steel
