What you need to know about the new iPhone 12 and how much it’ll cost you

iPhone 12 renders. Picture; Twitter / EverythingApplePro

There are rumours that Apple will not be including a charger or the EarPods with the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 may be Apple’s most-anticipated phone in years as the release suggests a big update.

The new device will reportedly have an all-new look as well as add 5G connectivity and OLED displays. Here’s what we know so far, according to tech website Tom’s Guide.

Release date

New iPhones usually launch in September, but Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year.

The suspected announcement date is 10 September 2020, while the release is expected to occur in October 2020.

Models and size

  • iPhone 12 (5.4 inches)
  • iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches)
  • iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches)
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

Price

There is no consensus on what the iPhone 12 price is. But, according to a tech analyst, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could start at $699 (R11,800) with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max coming in at $799 (R13,500).

The most expensive model, the 6.-7 inch iPhone 12 with 512GB storage could cost $1,449 (R24,400).

However, another analyst has suggested the following prices:

Accessories

The iPhone generally comes with a set of earbuds and a charger. But there are rumours that Apple will not be including a charger or the EarPods with the iPhone 12 which means they will have to be purchased separately.

Specs

iPhone 12

  • Price: $699
  • Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE)
  • Processor: A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
  • Cameras: Dual rear cameras
  • Battery: 2,227 mAh
  • Body: Aluminum

iPhone 12 Max

  • Price: $799
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE)
  • Processor: A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
  • Cameras: Dual rear cameras
  • Battery: 2,775 mAh
  • Body: Aluminum

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Price: $1,049
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)
  • Processor: A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Cameras: Triple rear cameras + LiDAR
  • Battery: 2,775 mAh
  • Body: Stainless steel

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Price: $1,149
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)
  • Processor: A14 Bionic
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Cameras: Triple rear cameras + LiDAR
  • Battery: 3,687 mAh
  • Body: Stainless steel

