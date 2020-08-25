What you need to know about the new iPhone 12 and how much it’ll cost you

The iPhone 12 may be Apple’s most-anticipated phone in years as the release suggests a big update.

The new device will reportedly have an all-new look as well as add 5G connectivity and OLED displays. Here’s what we know so far, according to tech website Tom’s Guide.

Release date

New iPhones usually launch in September, but Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be delayed this year.

The suspected announcement date is 10 September 2020, while the release is expected to occur in October 2020.

Models and size

iPhone 12 (5.4 inches)

iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches)

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches)

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

Price

There is no consensus on what the iPhone 12 price is. But, according to a tech analyst, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could start at $699 (R11,800) with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max coming in at $799 (R13,500).

The most expensive model, the 6.-7 inch iPhone 12 with 512GB storage could cost $1,449 (R24,400).

【iPhone 12 Prices】

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849 12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949 12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349 12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449 Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

However, another analyst has suggested the following prices:

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources ???? 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

Accessories

The iPhone generally comes with a set of earbuds and a charger. But there are rumours that Apple will not be including a charger or the EarPods with the iPhone 12 which means they will have to be purchased separately.

Specs

iPhone 12

Price: $699

Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE)

Processor: A14 Bionic

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Cameras: Dual rear cameras

Battery: 2,227 mAh

Body: Aluminum

iPhone 12 Max

Price: $799

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE)

Processor: A14 Bionic

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Cameras: Dual rear cameras

Battery: 2,775 mAh

Body: Aluminum

iPhone 12 Pro

Price: $1,049

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)

Processor: A14 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Cameras: Triple rear cameras + LiDAR

Battery: 2,775 mAh

Body: Stainless steel

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Price: $1,149

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung)

Processor: A14 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Cameras: Triple rear cameras + LiDAR

Battery: 3,687 mAh

Body: Stainless steel

