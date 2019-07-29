Sixteen year old Fortnite champion crowned

Kyle Giersdorf or “Bugha” as he is known online became a multi-dollar-millionaire on Sunday afternoon at the age of just 16 for playing the online game Fortnite.

Giersdorf won the Fortnire championship and in the process netted himself a cool $3-million (R42.6-million) prize.

According to Huffington Post, “Giersdorf kicked off his afternoon with a win in the first game, picking up nine eliminations right off the bat. By the sixth and final game, he had mounted a 15 point lead behind 18 kills and cruised to the 26-point win”.