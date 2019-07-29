Sixteen year old Fortnite champion crowned

Kyle Giersdorf or “Bugha” as he is known online became a multi-dollar-millionaire on Sunday afternoon at the age of just 16 for playing the online game Fortnite.
Giersdorf won the Fortnire championship and in the process netted himself a cool $3-million (R42.6-million) prize.
According to Huffington Post, “Giersdorf kicked off his afternoon with a win in the first game, picking up nine eliminations right off the bat. By the sixth and final game, he had mounted a 15 point lead behind 18 kills and cruised to the 26-point win”.
“The first game, the nerves were a little bit there,” Giersdorf said, on ESPN. “But after that, I eased in and realised that I could really take this home if I focused up.”
Giersdorf has explained that he wants to save the money, but may just buy himself a new desk for his computer and one for his trophy.
The final game was described by the commentators as a “ridiculous victory lap” as Giersdorf was so far ahead he played with a smile on his face whilst also beating his rivals.
Forty million players attempted to qualify over 10 weeks of online competition, with just the top 100 selected to compete in the finals in New York.
The game involves 100 players being dropped onto an island where they have to find weapons, build structures and eliminate each other until one player comes out on top.
