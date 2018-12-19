Just Cause 4 review – Agent of chaos

In a year that has seen open world stunners like Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, Spiderman and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey released, Just Cause 4 has some hard work to do to entice players to pick up a copy.

After all, with games being as expensive as they are and players being spoiled for choice, Just Cause 4 does seem like the runt of the litter in its genre.

This isn’t just because developer Avalanche hasn’t really pushed the boat out in terms of innovation – if you’ve played any other Just Cause games, you’ll know what to expect – it’s also that mission design has really moved on since the last instalment.

Aside from a few missions that contain impressive set-pieces, the player is mostly required to arrive in an area, attack anyone in it and reduce much of its contents to a smoking pile of rubble.

On top of that, the game is pretty short for an open-world adventure; just when things look like they’re about to kick off, the story comes to a rather unsatisfying end.

But what Just Cause 4 does well – very well in fact – is spectacle. As players pilot Rico – the game’s gruff protagonist – through the world using his grappling hook, parachute and wingsuit, they’ll likely be blown away by both the map’s beautiful landscape and the gorgeously fluid movement.

When the time comes to bring the pain, the game’s drum-tight controls, gizmos, gadgets and weapons lead to some of the best action on a console or PC.

Seriously, if you’re not blowing something up as often as possible, you’re playing this game wrong, and missing out on what Just Cause 4 is really all about.

Rating: ★★★☆☆

