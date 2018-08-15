 
Technology 15.8.2018 10:04 am

Fortnite streamer ‘Ninja’ defends decision not to play with women

AFP

Fans have responded by calling the move a ‘cop out’.

Fortnite star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, pictured, has defended not streaming video game play with women, saying it was to guard against marriage-wrecking rumours.

Blevins took to Twitter to address a furore that erupted online after his reasoning for not streaming live play with women was shared at gaming website Polygon.

“While I understand some people have implied my views mean I have something against playing with women, I want to make clear the issue I’m addressing is online harassment, and my attempt to minimise it from my own life,” Blevins said in a message at his verified @ninja Twitter account with more than three million followers.

“It is something that affects all streamers, especially ones that make their relationships public.” Critics accused the US gamer of reinforcing a gender stereotype that the world of gaming and eSports is for men.

“I really like Ninja, but this feels like a cop out,” a fan tweeted. “You are free to do what you want, but understand you are encouraging a system that already heavily excludes women.” Blevins has millions of subscribers to his channels on YouTube and Twitch, reportedly earning more than $500 000 (about R7 million) monthly, thanks to his fans.

Fortnite is a global sensation, with entertaining play and commentary a hit with online viewers. Fortnite became an eSports phenomena after the release late last year.

Hip-hop superstar Drake set a streaming record on Twitch in March, drawing 628 000 viewers for a live stream of him battling for survival in the shoot-em-up adventure with players including Blevins.

