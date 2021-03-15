TV 15.3.2021 12:12 pm

‘Ntombi’s soulmate’ Sonia Mbele pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane

Sandisiwe Mbhele
‘Ntombi’s soulmate’ Sonia Mbele pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane

Sonia Mbele has paid tribute to Menzi Ngubane. Picture: Twitter

Ntombi and Sibusiso were a favourite couple on ‘Generations’ and actor Sonia Mbele says she is still processing Menzi Ngubane’s death.

The sudden and untimely death of legendary actor Menzi Ngubane has shocked the television industry and his on-screen wife, Sonia Mbele, has paid an emotional tribute to the actor.

Ngubane passed away on Saturday after a stroke at his home and is well known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo in Generations. 

Mbele acted alongside Ngubane as his wife, Ntombi, in the soapie. The star says she is still processing his death.


Ntombi and Sibusiso’s love story captured millions of viewers from 2003 to 2009.

ALSO READ: Arts community mourns loss of Menzi Ngubane


The Isibaya actor has been open about his health challenges for the past couple of years, suffering from kidney disease since 2014.

In May 2020, #PrayForMenziNgubane trended on Twitter as a result, with some fake reports of his death. At that time the Ngubane was hospitalised and the family reassured the public he was “recuperating”.

READ NEXT: Menzi Ngubane’s wife critical of ‘unwarranted social media panic’ about his health

The Ngubane family said in a statement on Saturday the actor “spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away 15.3.2021
Arts community mourns loss of Menzi Ngubane 13.3.2021
Sonia Mbele, pastors and their wives – how it came together 8.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding extended to Wednesday, Eskom announces

Covid-19 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines touchdown in SA

today in print

Read Today's edition