‘Muvhango’ this week: Shaz is outraged by Khensani’s gift to her

Monday, 31 August 2020

Shaz is outraged by Khensani’s gift to her. Kutlwano discovers Pinky has ambitions that could land him in hot water. Tenda makes a discovery that could mean the end of Qalabosha.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Tenda is stunned and furious when he finds out what James has done. Shaz tries to cause trouble for Khensani. Matshidiso is worried about Mbali’s motives.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Tenda decides to act on Mpho’s advice. The money goes missing and Kutlwano knows who took it. Rendani has an idea of how Shaz can get back into Hangwani’s good books.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Susan believes that the reason Vhutshilo thinks he didn’t kill Tshamano is because he was off his meds. Kutlwano assures Pinkie that he loves her and not Matshidiso. Hangwani is shocked when she learns that Khensani has bought the expensive apartment.

Friday, 4 September 2020

Susan has to make a decision about Vhutshilo’s newfound memory of what happened the night Tshamano was killed. Matshidiso hires Danger to look for Kutlwano. Rendani and Shaz throw Hangwani a surprise birthday party but have an unwelcome guest.

