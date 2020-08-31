‘Scandal!’ this week: Phindile finds herself in a desperate position

Monday, 31 August 2020

Xolile is horrified when her advice to Grace backfires badly in a very unexpected way. Lerumo has a fall out with someone but gains deep respect for someone else. Phindile pays a heavy price for counting her chickens before they hatched.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Xolile takes a potentially disastrous family situation into her own hands. Seipati talks about her struggles but is overheard by the wrong person. Phindile fears all is lost but is partially rescued by an unlikely saviour.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Xolile issues a strict instruction and Simo acts pre-emptively in order to try and rescue his plan. A meeting between two women in Tebello’s life is fraught with tension. A contract that Phindile signed comes back to haunt her.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Grace makes a heartbreaking decision but a third party refuses to accept it. Neo is aware that his manipulation is having the desired effect. Fearful that she may have messed up badly, Phindile asks a family friend to intercede on her behalf.

Friday, 4 September 2020

Grace is finding it hard to let go and a new plan around the situation involves throwing someone under the bus. After a conversation with a mother, Lerumo has to issue a stern warning. Phindile finds herself in a desperate position.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.