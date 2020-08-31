‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Leshole has no other choice but to rekindle with an ex

Monday, 31 August 2020



Leeto refuses to be blackmailed by Mokgadi. Someone makes Leshole’s life unbearable. Pretty is shocked when her family gives her the blessing that she wants.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Things get uglier at the Maputla family meeting. Pretty is stuck between a rock and a hard place about her audition. Nimza has no idea how to comfort a broken friend who rocks up at his doorstep.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Leeto and Mokgadi’s marital problems have escalated beyond measure. Leshole’s radio interview leaves him exposed in a way he couldn’t have imagined. Pretty is panicked about the audition but goes to it anyway.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Leeto gives Mokgadi an impossible condition when she asks him to move back to the house with her. Pretty desperately wants a chance to prove herself to her family but her fate doesn’t lie in her hands.

Friday, 4 September 2020

Leeto unleashes his former self in Joburg to deal with his marital problems. Pretty gets a callback but not everyone is happy for her. Leshole realises he has no other choice but to rekindle with an ex.

