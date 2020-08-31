‘Generations’ this week: Jerah is furious to hear what his baby mama did

Monday, 31 August 2020

It’s a good idea to get leverage when you’re dancing with the devil. The podcast is ready but will it be good enough? Sphe is shocked by the findings of her medical examination.

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Mazwi throws a curveball at Lesedi who has to rethink her look. It breaks Lucy’s heart to do what she has to do. Zitha has a choice: throw in the towel or risk all.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Nkaba pays Jack a visit and he’s not a happy man. Jerah is furious to hear what his baby mama did. Fikile’s impassioned about reinventing herself.

Thursday, 3 September 2020

Tensions run high as #Ezweni votes in it’s newest board member. The harder Sphe tries to get through to her husband, the angrier he is. Kabisi isn’t about to let a gangster tell him what’s what.

Friday, 4 September 2020

What happens when a husband and wife can’t agree on anything anymore? Gadaffi’s brother puts things in perspective for him and hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.